Rick and Morty Brings Back Its Best Kind of Episode After Nearly a Decade

Rick and Morty Season 8 has brought back one of the animated series’ best kind of episodes that fans haven’t seen in a long time with its newest episode. Rick and Morty might have been running for eight seasons, but over that time fans have gotten to see some standout episodes that have stuck in fans’ memories even after all these years. Some of these episodes have been so outside of the traditional format that they really seemed like one-offs, but now one format has made its comeback with Season 8 as the animated series explores the fallout of the destroyed Citadel.

Rick and Morty previously destroyed the Citadel thanks to Evil Morty using it as the base to break out of the Central Finite Curve back at the end of the fifth season. But while the animated series has since revealed what happened to Evil Morty since then, the newest episode of Rick and Morty Season 8 actually revealed the remnants of the destroyed Citadel. But not just in the usual way, however, as “The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly” plays out just like the classic Season 3 episode, “The Ricklantis Mixup.”

Rick and Morty Season 8 Brings Back Variant Ricks and Mortys

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3, “The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly,” returns to the famous “The Ricklantis Mixup” kind of set up as Rick and Morty discover that cloned Ricks and Mortys from the Citadel ended up stranded on some asteroid. But rather than want to know more about what’s happened, the two quickly leave. Then the episode shifts its focus to the Ricks and Mortys living there, and follows a Farmer Rick as he’s shot during a raid. Ricks are kidnapping Mortys and taking them to a new Citadel where many of the Rick clones have set up shop.

The episode then showcases more of this Farmer Rick, and the other Ricks throughout the asteroid as it reveals more of their makeshift society. It also follows a few more Morty clones that are also trying to live their lives before getting wrapped up in the Ricks’ plans. It’s the kind of format for an episode that fans loved in the earlier seasons, and a return to the idea is a perfect way to explore a new kind of Citadel. Especially because “The Ricklantis Mixup” is still held in high regard after all these years.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Continues to Impress

Rick and Morty has been a return to form for the series as the first few episodes have been using the clean slate set by the end of Rick and Morty Season 7 to build a new kind of status quo. It leaves the series time to experiment with new episodes like this that completely turn away from the main story, and potentially set up what could be next. Because at the end of the original “The Ricklantis Mixup” episode, we got Evil Morty out of it.

This time around there’s another Morty variant that’s standing out from the others, so there’s a lot of potential to see the character return in a future entry. That’s the same case for the rest of these ideas introduced here as now that Rick and Morty Season 8 is setting up a new grand plan, we’ll see much of this expand as the animated series continues to work towards its Season 12 renewal with Adult Swim. For now, it’s time to keep track of what Rick and Morty is setting up.