Rick And Morty’s New Cold Open Hilariously Pays Tribute to Classic TV Series

Rick And Morty’s eighth season has ventured into some wild territory for the Adult Swim fan-favorite series. Rick Sanchez created a Matrix-style world to punish his grandkids, Jerry became a killer Easter Bunny, and the Citadel of Ricks made a startling return. The next episode, “The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button” is planning to focus on the two daughters of Rick and a new cold open gives series fans a better idea of what is to come. Hilariously, the animated show was more than willing to pay homage to a classic television series to amp up the comedy.

Space Beth and Rick went on an adventure earlier this season, fighting against one of the biggest alien threats that have been a thorn in the side of Rick Sanchez and his family throughout the series’ history. Wasting little time, Space Beth is set to return to seemingly have an adventure with her Earth-bound cohort. To this day, viewers still aren’t aware which Beth is the “real Beth” as even Rick isn’t entirely sure. While the creators haven’t hinted at which Beth is the clone, this installment could finally spill the beans on who is who and what this might mean for the future. Hilariously, the episode begins playing the Cheers theme, harkening back to the beloved sitcom and making for quite the crossover.

The Smith Doppelgangers

While Beth and Space Beth will be front and center in the next episode, the pair is far from the only doppelgangers in the animated series. Recently, we had the chance to talk with Morty voice actor Harry Belden about how he approached his character’s variants in the latest season, “It’s a hybrid. I remember for Episode Three going in and just kinda being like, ‘Okay. So I’m seeing all these different Mortys in the script.’ It’s hard to remember, but I think they kind of will have some mock ups of, ‘Okay, this is what Doc Morty’s gonna look like. He’s got glasses, you know. So that helps a lot just to kind of inform my imagination. Then we just kinda go and be like, ‘Okay, so how do we want this one to sound?”

Belden continued on how he brings a different approach to Morty when focusing on his variants, “The voice necessarily doesn’t need to be different, but you’ll hear it. I was actually surprised watching it the other night being like, ‘Wow.’ It’s the same voice, but you really can hear a big difference, and you can know immediately without looking if that’s Doc Morty talking or if that’s Arcade Morty talking.” With the two Beths, it’s clear that despite sharing the same genetic material, the pair are quite different characters at this point in time.

