Rick and Morty Gives Rick & Beth the Moment Fans Have Been Waiting For

Rick and Morty Season 8 has crossed the halfway mark of its run with Adult Swim, and the newest episode of the series has given Rick and Beth the moment they’ve desperately needed through the years thus far. Rick and Morty has been spending the first half of its newest season working through a new status quo that has been set up following everything that happened in the past few seasons. But at the same time, there have been some major moves for all of the characters so far as we’ve gotten to see new sides to each of them after all these years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beth has been a particular point of focus this season as an earlier episode brought back Space Beth for a full focus episode as we got to see more of how she relates to Rick after everything they’ve been through. This gets taken to the next level in the newest episode, however, as Beth and Space Beth not only show a new side of themselves, but they have a big emotional resolution with Rick that fans have been hoping to see for quite a while.

Adult Swim

Rick and His Daughter(s) Emotionally Breakdown With One Another

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6, “The CurRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button” sees both Beth and Space Beth growing tired with the current state of their lives. The two of them are growing bored and depressed over everything they have going on, and wonder where it all went wrong. The two of them then decide to go back to when they were the happiest, and de-age themselves back to children. It’s here that we get to truly see how much of a menace the young Beth was (as previously teased in episodes like “The ABCs of Beth), and the reason behind her aggressiveness.

When Rick comes to settle down the de-aged Beths, the two of them end up outsmarting him and aging him up to 360 years old. While beating on him, the two Beths start to cry over the fact that he abandoned them in order to do whatever he wanted. Rick tries to explain that his own Beth died and he didn’t abandon them, but they were so angry that someone had left them in the first place. Ultimately, this beatdown makes Rick proud of his daughters in the way only he could be.

Adult Swim

What Does This Mean for Rick and Beth?

As the three of them cry over everything and hug one another, it’s the bit of emotional resolution that fans have been waiting to see for a long time. Rick and Beth’s relationship has been one of the core factors of Rick and Morty‘s later seasons, and it’s been even more important following the reveal that this Beth isn’t even his original daughter. Rick and his daughters are now at a more healthy place than they ever have been, and that’s a huge step forward for each of these formally walled off characters.

It showcases that while Rick and Morty is more interested in maintaining the episodic nature of its adventures, there’s still going to be serialization where it matters most. While wacky things continue to happen around them each season, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the characters are changing thanks to everything that’s happened to them. It makes even the episodic stuff more important than ever before as while they might be brushed off in the immediate aftermath, it’s clear how much each of these moments have had an impact on them. Which is ultimately a good sign for Rick and Morty’s long future too.