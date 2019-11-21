Rick and Morty Star Breaks Down Summer’s Rick Rant Takeover

Rick Sanchez sure does love his rants, which is something he makes clear in just about every episode of Rick and Morty. The character often likes to go off on a tangent about what the future holds, adding the name of his grandson at the end of what feels like every single sentence. Rick’s rants about his plans for new adventures have become a staple of the series, but that staple was turned on its head a bit in the Season 4 premiere last week, as Summer jumped in and joined the action.

She was quickly chastised by Rick for doing so, but Summer’s upheaval of the Rick Rant could become a seminal moment for that character, as she continues evolving throughout the series. This was the biggest indicator that Summer truly is becoming more and more like Rick with each passing season.

Earlier this week, ComicBook.com spoke with Rick and Morty star Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer on the series, and asked about the already infamous rant takeover. As surprising as it may sound, given how improvised the scene felt, Grammer and co-star/creator Justin Roiland recorded that entire bit separately.

“We weren’t actually, he recorded his and then I recorded mine,” Grammer tells us. “I know, sometimes I’ll listen to what’s been done and sort of copy it. But no, we didn’t do it at the same time. Justin probably recorded that first and the only thing I’d have to do is match the volume. So if I was just quiet, I’d have to match his, so that’s what I would listen for. I wouldn’t necessarily be listening for copying him because honestly we’ve all heard the random Rick rants before and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I know what to do, cool, supposed to do that Summer thing.’ But like she is Rick. She was like, ‘I’m just going to be one of the guys, you’re just going to be a part of this group, just be part of the team, which I think is a really great, really great indicator of where Summer’s going as well.’”

It may seem strange to think that a moment like that, which features two characters consistently talking over one another, could have been recorded on separate occasions. But according to Grammer, that simply speaks to how long this cast has been working together and the bond they’ve formed over the years.

“I know we didn’t record it together, but I feel like we have a really simpatico kind of relationship,” adds Grammer. “We’ve been all working together for some time now and know each other pretty well. And I love being able to see Justin when I can. I live in New York, so if I can go and record in L.A. and be there with them, it’s easier for all of us.”

