Danny McBride Addresses the Future of Righteous Gemstones After Season 3

This past Sunday, The Righteous Gemstones returned to its pulpit for a third season. The acclaimed HBO comedy is created by Danny McBride and follows a trio of ultra-rich and out of touch televangelist siblings, all trying to impress their mega-church-founding father. The Righteous Gemstones has only grown more popular over the last couple of years, and fans of the series are hoping that there's a lot more in store after the current season concludes. They'll all be happy to hear that more Righteous Gemstones is definitely a part of McBride's plan.

Each season of The Righteous Gemstones has what feels like a fairly definitive ending, but that hasn't yet been an indication that the series is ending. Season 3 is no different. While speaking to Collider, McBride (who also stars in the series) explained that he wants to do more after Season 3, even if the final episodes of the season offer something of a conclusion to its story.

"I definitely would love to do more," McBride explained. "For me, I feel like one of the major weaknesses about television, when it comes to comparing it to film, is that a lot of creators use soap opera plotting, where they're constantly teasing what's gonna happen and they just keep pushing the ball down the field, but never really give you the answers, never really give you the closure, and never really pay off the things they're promising because they all just want you to come back for more. I think it's definitely more interesting to watch something that feels like it could be complete, after you've invested six hours of your time watching something, and that feels like it was a complete ride.

"I get so annoyed, watching shows that end with cliffhangers and knowing that the next season won't even come around for a year or so. I won't even give a shit about what was happening, a year from now. That's happened to me with a lot of shows that I've really liked. I watch it, and by the time it's over, I just find myself feeling like I wasted my time because the concept or the premise or what I was watching was never paid off. And so, for me, I want every season to feel like, if you're investing that time, you're gonna get a complete story, but that the world's rich enough that it could keep going on."

Who Stars in The Righteous Gemstones?

McBride stars in The Righteous Gemstones as Jess Gemstone, the oldest of the Gemstone siblings. His younger siblings, Judy and Kelvin, are played by Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine, respectively. The one and only John Goodman plays their father, Eli Gemstone, the man that started the family enterprise.

Walton Goggins, a frequent collaborator of McBride's, also has a prominent role on the show. He stars as Eli's sneaky brother-in-law, Baby Billy Freeman.

What is The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 About?

Here's HBO's official logline for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3:

"The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price."