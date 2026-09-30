Cast of Saved By the Bell Remembers Mr. Belding Actor Dennis Haskins, “RIP Mr. B.”

Fans of Dennis Haskins continued sharing tributes to the actor after he passed away at 75 on Sept 27th. The Saved by the Bell actor was celebrated for his generosity of spirit and kindness. Haskins portrayed Richard Belding, the Principal of Bayside High. The hit show followed Zack Morris as he navigated high school and, for some unknowable reason, terrorized the good-natured Mr. Belding. The cast was filled with high school stereotypes, but the charm of the actors broke through. The show made stars out of Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Tiffani Thiessen. Several of them joined fans in sharing their memories of “America’s Favorite Principal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Former Extra host Mario Lopez had been acting for several years, appearing on The Golden Girls and Kids Incorporated, before breaking out as student-athlete AC Slater. Once they settled their rivalry over dating Kelly Kapowski, Zack would pull Slater into his schemes. But he also shared scenes with Dennis Haskins in memorable episodes, including “Breaking Up Is Hard to Undo.” After Jessie and Slater break up, Mr. Belding gives Slater some sage relationship advice. Lopez remembered Haskins for his camaraderie and karaoke skills, in a social post on X, calling him “the biggest kid on the SBTB set.” He added, “If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic!” and said he was grateful for the laughs, memories, and friendship they shared.

Lark Voorhies played fashionista Lisa Turtle on Saved by the Bell. She worked with Haskins a few years longer than most of the cast, as she was part of the show’s original Disney Channel incarnation, Good Morning, Miss Bliss. The Bold and the Beautiful actress remembered the years fondly in an Instagram post, calling knowing Haskins for almost 40 years “one of the truest blessings of my life.” Voorhies described him as “a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart,” adding that she would miss his warmth and laughter.

White Collar star Tiffani Thiessen was literally the poster girl for the show. In her first episode, Zack Morris unrolls a full-sized poster of Kelly Kapowski in his room. Mr. Belding was always grateful for Kelly’s school spirit. In a post shared to her Instagram, Thiessen thanked Haskins for being the grown-up in their lives. The actress said, “Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner. I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we, as a cast, got to share with him. RIP Mr. B.”

On a few occasions, instead of Mr. Belding getting involved in the students’ lives, the teenagers would get involved with his. One famous example of this was in the episode “Earthquake”, where Zack and Leanna Creel’s Tori are caught in an elevator with Mr. Belding’s wife as she goes into labor. Creel shared photos of her and Dennis at a Saved by the Bell pop-up in Los Angeles. Like many others, she remembered him for his kindness and warmth. On Instagram, she posted, “Dennis!! You were always ready with a warm hug and smile!” Creel wrote, joking about Tori delivering Mr. Belding’s baby “in an elevator … during an earthquake!” She said the pop-up was the last time she saw Haskins and added, “Being kind, in the end, is the only thing that matters.”

Other celebrities also came forward to share their appreciation with Haskins. WWE superstar The Miz had been friends with Haskins for several years when the actor served as the guest commissioner at a wrestling event. The pro-wrestler opened up about becoming friends with Haskins after growing up watching him on TV. In a post to X, he said, “When I finally met him, he was even better in person,” remembering Haskins’ “infectious laugh” and the warmth he brought whenever they saw each other. “I’ll always be grateful that someone who was part of my childhood became part of my life.”

Dennis Haskins gave Saturday morning audiences warm laughs and cheesy catchphrases, but he also gave them a moral compass. He’ll be remembered as a torchbearer of great on-screen educators, among such greats as Gabe Kaplan’s Mr. Kotter, William Daniels’ Mr. Feeny, and Janelle James’ Ava Coleman. Though none of them had to deal with the nightmare that was Zack Morris.

Who would you include with Mr. Belding on the Mt. Rushmore of TV educators? Share your picks in the comments.