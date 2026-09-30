This Forgotten 1980s Cult Classic Fantasy Series Has a Surprising Connection to Both Game of Thrones and Smallville

The world of entertainment can be a small one, with interesting and unexpected connections that make for interesting trivia or sometimes help fans trace the trajectory of their favorite actor’s career. We see it all time. After all, how many times have we realized that any number of big Marvel stars previously worked together on a much smaller or forgotten project? It’s kind of an interesting way to look at entertainment when you realize that everything is connected in some way or another. But while some connections are pretty straightforward and are to be expected — such as actors having previously worked together — there are some connections that are a little surprising and for one nearly forgotten 1980s fantasy series, it’s surprising connections to two iconic television series is honestly pretty cool.

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While the 1980s were pretty much an era packed full of cult-classic television shows, there is one that sort of slips under the radar. Airing on CBS for 3 seasons between 1987 and 1990, Beauty and the Beast was special. A modern take on the classic fairy tale, the series starred Linda Hamilton as Catherine, an Assistant District Attorney in New York City and Vincent (Ron Perlman), a mythic man-beat (he kind of looks like a lion) who is part of a hidden secret society of outcast who live below ground. Catherine and Vincent end up crossing paths and a relationship blooms, but they also have to navigate the world above and the world below and all of the expectations in between. On its own, it’s an interesting take on the Beauty and the Beast fairy tale but what sets it apart is that it’s connected to both Game of Thrones and Smallville in two very different, but direct ways.

Long Before Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin Was a Writer and Producer on Beauty and the Beast

When you hear the name “George R.R. Martin” now, you immediately think of Game of Thrones — both the HBO series and the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books the series is named for. But Game of Thrones is far from the only series the writer has been a part of. Martin actually has had an extensive career writing for television which is how, in 1987, he was hired as a writer-producer for Beauty and the Beast. He would end up becoming the show’s co-supervising producer in 1989 and ended up writing 14 of its overall episodes. it’s actually a really interesting piece of trivia, especially when you consider that Martin was working on Beauty and the Beast before he wrote A Game of Thrones. In fact, A Game of Thrones is the novel that brought him back to books after years of working in television.

Given Beauty and the Beast’s place in Martin’s professional timeline, it is certainly an interesting watch for Game of Thrones fans, but it’s also just a good series. While most takes on the fairy tale have love being what transforms the beast, it’s the beauty in this telling whose life is changed by their relationship. It makes for a very interesting and refreshing take on the iconic myth and it’s actually very good.

What About That Smallville Connection?

But of course, as we mentioned, entertainment is something of a small town in terms of how interconnected it is so Beauty and the Beast has another surprising connection. It also connects to another very influential television series: Smallville. In 2012, a reboot series, Beauty & the Beast, debuted on The CW. The reboot ran for 4 seasons and 70 episodes and had a somewhat similar premise in that it was both a love story and a police procedural with Vincent turning out to be something unexpected. There are some significant differences in the storytelling — Catherine is an NYPD detective in this version — and the show is a little less gritty than the CBS version. But as for the interesting Smallville connection? The series starred Smallville star Kristin Kreuk as Catherine.

From fairy tale to Westeros to Smallville, television really is connected in the most unexpected ways. You can stream the 1987 version of Beauty and the Beast right now on Amazon Prime Video and see that connection for yourself.