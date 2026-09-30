New Ted Animated Series Confirms Peacock Release Date With First Look Trailer – Watch

Ted is coming back to Peacock later this year with a brand new animated series, and the first look has been revealed showing off what to expect when it hits. Seth MacFarlane’s animated universe is expanding once more, but this time it’s a bit different than the other outings that fans have seen from the prominent creator over the years. Rather than continuing from the very popular Ted TV series streaming with Peacock, the franchise is coming back in an animated form this time around as it continues the story from the films.

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TED: The Animated Series is a brand new project that continues the story from the events of Ted 2 and features Seth MacFarlane’s Ted and Mark Wahlberg’s John as they likely get in many more wacky adventures (and are likely going to be heightened further thanks to the animated format). Streaming exclusively with Peacock on December 17th, the new series will bring back members of the original film cast and introduce some new faces to the mix. You can check out the first look at TED: The Animated Series below.

When Does TED: The Animated Series Come Out?

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TED: The Animated Series will be making its debut with Peacock on Thursday, December 17th with eight episodes. Additional episodes are planned for a release sometime in 2027, but no confirmed date has been revealed just yet. The series was created by Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (who also executive produced the live-action Ted series) with Corrigan and Walsh serving as showrunners with animation produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. It’s going to pick up right from where the two feature films left off too.

TED: The Animated Series is bringing back four of the core cast members from the second film with Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. New additions to the cast revealed with the first look visual are Kyle Mooney as Apollo and Liz Richman as Ruth. Taking place 12 years after the end of the second film, Ted and John are now neighbors with their own families and dead-end jobs. Naturally, it’s not long before they get into the trouble that fans have come to expect from the duo.

Will Ted Ever Get a Season 3?

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Unfortunately, TED: The Animated Series seems to be the only continuation of the franchise slated at the moment. Following the end of the second season, Seth MacFarlane revealed that the Ted TV series was simply too expensive for NBC Universal to keep going, “What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost,” the creator stated. “So I said, ‘All right, I hear you loud and clear.’ So I wrote the last scene with Max [Burkholder] walking into a gym, presumably coming out as Mark Wahlberg in the first Ted film.”

Ted being an animated series was also the easiest way to bring Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried back into the fold with their busy schedules. But with how much fans grew to love the cast seen in the TV series, hopefully there’s still a way to factor them into the animated series’ future. But how are you feeling about Ted’s animated debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!