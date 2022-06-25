Riverdale "Biblical" Photos Released

After a short break, Riverdale returns Sunday night with the eighteenth episode of its sixth season, "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical" and now, The CW has released a few photos from the upcoming episode. The photos don't seem to hint too much at the literal biblical plagues like locusts, frogs, and even water turned to blood that was teased in episode preview, but it does seem to give viewers a glimpse at the celebration teased in the episode synopsis that the plagues threaten to interrupt. You can check out the photos as well as that synopsis for yourself below.

"PERCIVAL'S LATEST MOVE — As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson."

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

Riverdale is currently working its way towards its season finale, and, after that, the series won't be back until 2023, but when it does return, it will be for its final season.

"We encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans,' network president Mark Pedowitz previously explained. "We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, "Riverdale" executive producer and Archie Comics [chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news. And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what's right for the show."

Pedowitz added, "We have not declared how many episodes yet. But I do not believe it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs and appropriate send off."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical" will air on Sunday, June 27th.