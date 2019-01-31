‘Riverdale’: “Bizarrodale” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Bizarrodale”, the twelfth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

As the name suggests, the episode will be focusing on some of the Riverdale characters that don’t usually get as much spotlight as Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. The photos for the episode hint at this in a very particular way, largely focusing on the “Midnight Club” of Riverdale‘s parents, and on some of the other high schoolers, and the promo indicates what’s in store in a pretty high-octane way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One episode we’re doing is an episode called ‘Bizarrodale,’ which treats- instead of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead being the Core Four, it treats Kevin, Cheryl, Reggie and Josie as the Core Four,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap during a recent interview. “And it’s a really fun episode. A really fun episode. I’m really excited about that one.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Bizarrodale” below.

THE NEXT LEVEL

Amidst preparations for their upcoming wedding, Sierra (guest star Robin Givens) and Tom (guest star Martin Cummins) receive an unsettling message, which forces “The Midnight Club” to reunite. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) take drastic measures to clean up a mess they created. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns some unexpected news about the college she has set her sights on. Lastly, Kevin (Casey Cott) gives Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) an ultimatum.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Britta Lundin.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.