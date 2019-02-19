‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Opens up About Mental Health as She Starts Therapy Again

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has never shied away from sharing her experiences with depression and anxiety and now, the Betty Cooper actress is opening up about her decision to go back to therapy.

Reinhart shared on her Instagram stories last week that she had started therapy again to deal with her depression and anxiety, letting her followers and fans know that therapy was nothing to be ashamed of.

“Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of, ” Reinhart wrote. “Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist.

“I’m 22,” she continued. “I have anxiety and depression…And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me.”

Reinhart as long been open about her mental health struggles. In an interview with Ocean Drive last year, Reinhart explained that she wants people to speak out to help others see that perceived success doesn’t necessarily equate happiness and that even the successful can struggle.

“I know so many other young people have, and I didn’t have someone who was talking about it,” Reinhart said. “I remember being in middle and high school and hearing Demi Lovato speak up about her mental illness and that was comforting. But I wanted more people to stand up. I needed more people to relate to. I was like, all these people can’t be so happy, can they?”

“It was kind of like this unrealistic picture that was painted in front of me of all these happy, happy people, successful people, beautiful people,” she continued. “And even now I’m on this wonderful show. I have money in my bank account. I have my own apartment. I have friends. I still go through and experience depression. You don’t have to be ashamed of it. You don’t need to ever justify the way you feel.”

Opening up about her struggles with depression and anxiety isn’t the only thing Reinhart has been candid about when it comes to her internal challenges. Last summer, she spoke out on social media about body dysmorphia and how anyone can struggle with it and that’s okay — but it’s not okay to shame someone for it.

“My body is not like hers,” Reinhart wrote. “Thought that was quite obvious. Insecurity exists outside the limits of a certain dress size. You’re not helping the problem. Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is ‘fine’ or ‘just like’ whomever… is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming.”

“I will never understand how someone can be so cowardly as to hide behind their phone and tell a stranger that their feelings are irrelevant and considered ‘whining

just because they think you represent some ideal figure or shape,” Reinhart continued. “I hope this example helps show you a significant problem that’s going on today with young boys and girls. This is why people with mental health issues — depression, eating disorders, body dysmorphia — sometimes don’t get the help they need because they’re shamed into being quiet.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

[ H/T: Bustle ]