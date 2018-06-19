‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Wins Scene Stealer Award at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Riverdale is certainly no stranger to off-the-wall moments, but it looks like one of the series’ stars is getting honored for stealing the show.

Madelaine Petch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the hit The CW series, was presented with the “Best Scene Stealer” award at tonight’s ceremonies. The actress was up against quite an array of movie and TV characters, including Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg (Taika Waititi), Black Panther‘s Shuri (Letitia Wright), Girls Trip‘s Dina (Tiffany Hadish), and Stranger Things‘ Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery).

As those who have seen Riverdale‘s second season know, the series has only included more noteworthy moments from Petsch. In the span of a few episodes, Cheryl paid homage to Carrie‘s prom scene to scare off her mother, became an Arrow-esque vigilante archer, and was officially inducted into the Southside Serpents. But in the process, Cheryl was given some pretty poignant moments throughout the season, including coming out as bisexual and forming a romantic relationship with Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan).

“I think Toni’s the first person, obviously Betty do a couple of times challenge her, but Toni really challenges her,” Morgan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think it’s one of those things where her tough exterior, Toni sees right through that. I think Toni’s probably been there, done that. She knows when a person’s wall is up and is just trying to be strong. I think the fact that Cheryl’s bringing her wall down with her, I think that’s just like the biggest thing, and they’re so similar in that way. Toni kind of smiles whenever she’s trying to be tough like that. She’s from the Southside. She’s used to way more than that.”

“I think that’s a really interesting dynamic.” Morgan continued. “And that’s why it works so well, and that’s why Cheryl’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I can’t put on a front with you. You’re not letting go, you’re pushing me here. You know the truth.’ That’s really cool and that’s why that will work.”

Riverdale‘s third season will debut Wednesdays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.