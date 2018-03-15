‘Riverdale’ Star Nathalie Boltt on Penelope’s Master Plan

Despite suffering the loss of her son, her husband, and her wealth in the first season of Riverdale, you can never count a Blossom out. Especially one as conniving as Penelope.

The former maple maven-turned-courtesan has a plan in the works to regain some of what she lossed, and even her own daughter could be a casualty of her campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com spoke with Penelope actor Nathalie Boltt about the reveal of Clifford Blossom’s secret will and the return of his long-lost twin Claudius, and what devious machinations they have in the works to obtain Cheryl’s inheritance.

“I think at the end of the episode it’ll be clear that they are both pretty villainous,” said Boltt. “You know it still casts a mystery as to who this guy really is, but I think their intentions are selfish for sure.”

As Cheryl grows closer to Toni Topaz and further from Penelope, Boltt said her character will continue to do more devious things to her own daughter.

“I think she feels like this is not a child she needs to apologize to. It’s not a child too impressed with her,” she said. “In fact maybe she feels like this is a child who’s completely turned against her mother in a way because Cheryl has of course also she ruined a relationship between Penelope and Hal and I think Penelope genuinely had some feelings there. So, there’s a kind of revenge move when it comes to the will reading and in her deluded state.”

Remorse isn’t absent on Penelope. But the greater goal is more important than her familial connections.

“It’s just that she sees her actions as necessary at this point,” Boltt said. “Her actions are so extreme. You see in the next two episodes. Yes, I can talk about what she does to essentially get what she feels is her inheritance.”

It remains to be seen what Claudius and Penelope will do to Cheryl or anyone else to achieve their desires, but fans can watch the next phase of their plan come to fruition in next week’s episode of Riverdale, “Primary Colors,” on The CW.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!