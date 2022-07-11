Riverdale: "Return to Rivervale" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Return to Rivervale" the twentieth episode of Riverdale's sixth season and as the name of the episode suggests, Archie and the gang are headed back to where the season started, the alternate reality "Rivervale" but things may not exactly be what they seem. The episode is set to air on Sunday, July 17th.

As fans will recall, Rivervale is the alternate reality that the first five episodes of Season 6 explored. Those episodes ended with Rivervale and Riverdale separated as universes with the Rivervale version of Jughead becoming something of a living battery. writing the stories that power Rivervale as its own universe. However, the preview — which you can check out below — shows the universes connected once again, as well as some other surprises. Polly and Jason are both alive thanks to Cheryl's actions in this week's "The Witches of Riverdale" and things could get explosive very quickly.

"THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner."

Series star Vanessa Morgan had previously teased that the events of "Rivervale" would have major impact on Season 6, and it seems now that may be paying off quite literally with this "return".

"If you believe [in other dimensions] then there's alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time," Morgan said. "I believe in that, and I feel like we're kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it'll all come together, and you'll really realize how it all relates."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale" will air on July 17th.