Riverdale: Vanessa Morgan Teases Impact of “Alternative Realities” on Season 6

Riverdale‘s sixth season is underway with the series two episodes deep into its five-episode “Rivervale” event and as for what those two episodes have delivered to fans, to say things have been wild would be an understatement. The season premiere saw the death of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as part of some strange ritual while the second episode saw Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) become the new La Llorona, trading places with the entity and entrusting the care of her baby son to Betty (Lili Reinhart). While fans have been left guessing what’s real and what’s not, Morgan is teasing what’s ahead for the series, particularly her own character’s storyline – including other dimensions.



“There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s storyline in Season 6. We have other dimensions,” Morgan told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”



She also confirmed that the events of “Rivervale” will have an impact on the rest of Season 6, teasing the idea of alternate realities.



“If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan said. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”



You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher”, below.



THE DEVIL COMES TO TOWN — After being visited by a mysterious figure who arrives in Rivervale, the gang find themselves faced with unexpected ultimatums. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray.



Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.



What do you think of this season of Riverdale thus far? Do you have any theories about how “Rivervale” will connect to the rest of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!