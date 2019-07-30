Supergirl’s Sam Witwer Joins Riverdale Season 4 (Exclusive)

Sam Witwer, who most recently appeared as Agent Liberty on Supergirl, will join the cast of Riverdale‘s fourth season in the role of a prep school lecturer with his eye on Jughead Jones. ComicBook.com has confirmed that Witwer will play Mr. Chipping, a recurring character and part of a subplot involving a prestigious school not far from Riverdale High that Cole Sprouse referred to as “the bane of [Jughead’s] existence” during a conversation at Comic Con International earlier this month in San Diego.

“Jughead gets whisked away on a scholarship to a very sort of Gossip Girl Upper East Side preppy, pretentious, richy-rich silver spoon [school] and he’s going to be the new blood,” Sprouse said during the show’s Comic Con panel. “But yeah, I think it’s fun. And the school also kind of serves — I assume, maybe I’m just speaking out of turn here — but it serves as the setting for the flash-forward.”

You can check out Witwer’s official character description below.

“Handsome, bookish and cool, Mr. Chipping teaches creative writing at a prestigious prep school near Riverdale. He recruits Jughead for his seminar, and while he’s eminently inspiring to his students, there’s a darkness hidden far beneath the surface…”

Besides Supergirl, Witwer is probably best known by comic book fans from his role as Smallville‘s Davis Bloome/Doomsday, who memorably appeared throughout the show’s eighth season. Outside of that, Witwer is known for his roles on Being Human and Once Upon a Time…but nothing much eclipses his role as Darth Maul in various animated projects as well as in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While there are still some FBI and cult subplots dangling out there, it seems as though season four is going to return at least somewhat to a more dark-but-normal lifestyle for the Riverdale teens, whose high school years will come to an end after this season, but who spent much of that time chasing serial killers and fighting against (or, sometimes, alongside) violent, drug-dealing gangs and the mob.

Riverdale‘s fourth season will begin Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.