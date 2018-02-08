‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Tell-Tale Heart”

Betty asks Alice what happened with the dead body. She tries to call 9-11, but Alice doesn’t want her involved. Alice says she doesn’t want Chic taken away again, and tells Betty it was in self defense.

Hal calls, announcing that he’s going to drop by. Betty offers to help clean up the blood, and Alice agrees.

Agent Adams asks Archie what he knows about Papa Poutine’s death. When Archie doesn’t answer, Adams kicks over a drum set, which startles the Coopers next door.

Hal arrives to see Betty and Alice acting normal. He notices the bleach smell, and Alice says it was because she spilled soup. Hal starts to be more suspicious, but Betty and Alice brush him off.

Jughead calls Betty, and he tells her he loves her.

Betty and Alice drive to an abandoned sewer pipe to hide the body.

Hal talks to Penelope about the shady stuff at the Cooper house.

FP tells Jughead that Tall Boy has been kicked out of the Serpents. He then suggests meeting with with Mayor McCoy — and asks Jughead where the Pickens statue head is.

The Lodges debate what to do with the Serpents. Veronica suggests brokering a deal.

Betty and Alice scrub the house of the man’s fingerprints.

Betty goes to sleep and wakes up. Downstairs, Alice and Chic are having breakfast. Betty pours herself cereal, but is distracted thinking about them cleaning up the body. She hears a knock at the door, making her drop her cereal. She answers the door to find Jughead, offering to walk her to school.

ACT II

Jughead and Betty walk to school, with him nervous about the night before. Betty reassures that it wasn’t, she was just dealing with family stuff.

Veronica and Archie walk to school, and he says he’s OK with the revelations about Hiram.

Veronica tries to get Jughead and FP to meet with her and Hiram. Kevin suddenly comes in, revealing that a dead body was found. Both Betty and Archie get nervous, and Betty leaves.

Betty throws up in the bathroom. Cheryl walks in, offering to help, but Betty reassures her she’s fine.

Veronica speculates if Hiram was behind the murder, and complains about Archie now being involved. Archie consoles her, and argues that Hiram is ultimately a good guy. They hug.

Jughead meets with Mayor McCoy, arguing that Hiram has been buying up Serpent land.

Agent Adams hands Archie an envelope filled with money as payment for his information. Adams asks Archie to talk to Hiram about Papa Poutine’s death.

Archie meets with Hiram, and reveals that Veronica is nervous about Hiram’s involvement with Papa Poutine’s murder. He asks Hiram to talk to Veronica.

Betty goes to the sewer tunnel and finds the man’s phone ringing. She takes it.

Betty walks home to find Alice and Chic playing Clue. Betty goes up to her room and transcribes the texts from the dead man’s phone.

ACT III

The next morning, Hiram visits Veronica. He tells her that he didn’t cause Papa Poutine’s death.

Betty confronts Chic about the shady guy, revealing that the man was really a drug dealer. Alice confronts her, but Betty argues that Chic keeping secrets will get them caught.

Archie tells Adams what Hiram said. He then explains the feud between Papa Poutine and Lenny Kowalski, and Adams decides to look into it.

Hiram and Veronica meet with FP and Jughead. He argues that he had nothing to do with the Pickens statue, and offers to pay off the back rent of those in the trailer park in exchange for everyone being at peace. FP agrees. Hiram then asks Jughead about the article he’s writing, and asks to be left out of it. Jughead disagrees.

Cheryl shoots a bow and arrow at her house. She sees Hal leave the house, and confronts Penelope about it. Penelope argues that it’s different with Hal, because they really have feelings for each other.

Veronica comes home just as Mayor McCoy storms out of Hiram’s office. Her parents reveal that they want to announce their plans for South Side High, but Sierra refused. They suggest exposing Sierra before her reelection campaign.

Archie comes home to see Adams’ hat on the table. In the kitchen is Adams — meeting with Fred.

Betty goes through the contacts in the dead guy’s phone, but no one responds. She then gets a call from a woman, who accuses Betty of being the dead guy’s mistress.

Jughead gets a call from Betty, who tells him the truth.

ACT IV

Betty tells Jughead what happened, but they’re interrupted by a police officer asking about the dead man’s car, which has been parked outside the Coopers’ house for days. Jughead says that it’s his, and the officer tells him to move it in five minutes. Jughead asks Betty to hotwire the car.

Fred tells Archie that Adams was coming by as part of an investigation about unpaid Canadian workers. Fred worries that he somehow will get in trouble for it.

Archie confronts Adams, asking why Fred isn’t protected. Adams accuses Archie of feeding him false information as a way to protect Hiram. He asks Archie to plant a bug in Hiram’s office, as a way to move the investigation further along. Archie reluctantly accepts, and argues that Adams ultimately won’t protect him or Fred.

Cheryl notices Hal about the leave the Blossom house. Cheryl says that she won’t tell Betty about Hal’s infidelity as long as he leaves Penelope alone.

Veronica tells Sierra about her parents’ plan to discredit her, but she argues she will be fine. Veronica reveals that they know about Sierra’s affair with Keller, and suggests that she can help get ahead of it.

Betty and Jughead push the dead man’s car into the lake, watching as it slowly sinks to the bottom. They breathe a sigh of relief, and Jughead asks Betty to throw his phone in the lake as well. She agrees.

ACT V

Sierra gives a press conference, revealing that she’s stepping down as Mayor. Veronica walks in on her parents watching the coverage, and she argues that it’s a good thing that they don’t have to discredit her.

Hiram confronts Veronica, suggesting that she warned Sierra to step down. Veronica says that she did not.

Hal barges into the Cooper house, confronting Chic.

Cheryl approaches Betty at school, telling her the truth about Hal. Betty returns home, telling Hal to leave. He does, but Chic worries about what Hal could still do.

Archie watches Fred pour over his various documents for the FBI investigation. He goes into his room and pulls out the bug.

Archie tells Hiram the truth about the FBI sting, and reveals that he didn’t tell them anything, and that he smashed the bug. He asks Hiram for help, and argues that he’s coming clean because he loves Veronica. Hiram says that Agent Adams will be dealt with, and tells Archie to tell Fred that everything will be fine.

Betty tells Alice about Hal coming over, and about how she brought Jughead in on it. Betty suggests that they get help.

Betty and Alice arrive at FP’s trailer, and he vows to not let them make the same mistake that he did with Jason.

ACT VI

FP buries the dead guy’s body in the woods.

Archie gets a knock on the door. It’s Andre, Hiram’s butler, who takes Archie for a drive.

Andre drives Archie to an unknown location.

Betty, Jughead, and Alice sit solemnly at Pop’s. FP walks in, and reveals that he buried the body with sodium hydroxide, which will speed up the body’s decomposition. Alice thanks FP for his help, and he holds her hand. He then asks for no more loose ends to be brought into the murder.

Chic sits in the Cooper house, looking at the family photo album. He pulls out the family photo from seasoning, cutting Hal out of it.

Andre drives Archie to the middle of the woods. When they get out of the car, Archie finds not Hiram, but Hermione. Hermione accuses Archie of betraying their family, but Archie argues that he isn’t. Hermione reveals that Agent Adams wasn’t a real FBI agent — it was a scam Hermione and Hiram put in place to test Archie. Hermione welcomes him to the family.

