‘Riverdale’: “The Great Escape” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “The Great Escape”, the fifth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

After the show took a temporary detour of sorts with tonight’s “The Midnight Club” flashback episode, this episode seems to be a return to Season 3’s major storylines — particularly Archie’s (KJ Apa) time in juvenile detention. As the synopsis for the episode hints, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be attempting to break Archie out of juvie, and things might not go entirely well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The title “The Great Escape” also has a double meaning of sorts, considering where things left off at the end of “The Midnight Club”. Betty (Lili Reinhart) quickly found Jughead (Cole Sprouse) playing Gryphons and Gargoyles with the Serpents — and probably being sucked way too far into the game. Considering what we found out in tonight’s episode, it definitely sounds like Betty will need to help free him from the game’s clutches as soon as possible.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in a previous interview. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Great Escape” below.

“ROLLING THE DICE — After weeks go by with no contact from Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a dangerous plan to break him out of juvie.

Meanwhile, when Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has taken their investigation into Griffins & Gargoyles a step too far, she finds herself in a race against the clock to save him.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#305.)”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Great Escape” will air on November 14th.