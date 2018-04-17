‘Riverdale’s Mayoral Race Heats Up in “Shadow of a Doubt” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Shadow of a Doubt”, the upcoming twentieth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

From the looks of the photos, the episode will see Riverdale‘s mayoral race heat up with what appears to be a debate or town hall. The photos show both Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) and Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) standing behind podiums as well as shaking hands while Alice (Madchen Amick) appears to be playing moderator at the event. You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

While this week’s episode will be the series’ musical episode as Riverdale high puts on Carrie: The Musical, the mayor’s race and town politics will play a significant role as the series heads towards the series finale. The Lodges plan to open a for-profit prison on Riverdale’s south side has become public knowledge, creating a divide in the town as well as prompting Fred to go ahead and run for mayor in the first place. The Lodges’ prison plan has also created other complications. Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) organized crime contacts have made it clear that they want in on things and while Archie (KJ Apa) may have gotten them to back down — for now — with his Dark Circle and gotten himself even deeper into the Lodges world in the process.

Until we get there, though, there’s the musical to get through and just because there will be singing and dancing, viewers can also expect something dark and tragic as well.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode.” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said during the show’s recent PaleyFest panel. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

“Characters are going to fall from grace. And they’re going to redeem themselves,” Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, hinted. “And it’s Carrie. At the end of the day, you’re going to see a bucket full of blood. I don’t think it gets more tragic than that.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Shadow of a Doubt” airs May 2.