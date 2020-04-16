Riverdale Recap With Spoilers: Hedwig Changes Everything in “Wicked Little Town”

After a month away from our television screens, Riverdale has finally returned — and it’s definitely done so in style. The hit The CW series brought an energetic installment back onto the airwaves, in the form of its third-annual musical episode. As one would expect, the episode had no shortage of twists and turns, as Riverdale High’s student body performed a unique take on Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s episode, “Chapter Seventy-Three: Wicked Little Town”. Obviously, spoilers below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jughead celebrates life seemingly being back to normal after the Stonewall kids were defeated, only to find another round of videotapes delivered to everyone’s doorstep. He, along with the other residents of the town, watch the videotapes and sing “Wicked Little Town”.

Kevin brings Mr. Honey a list of sign-ups for the school variety show, only to get chastised for wanting to perform a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Kevin argues that Hedwig perfectly represents the way he and his classmates are feeling, and he and the other students sing “Random Number Generation” throughout the halls of the school. Mr. Honey isn’t convinced and tells him to pick another song or step down from coordinating the show.

Archie signs up for the variety show under “The Archies”. He practices his guitar at night, but his string breaks, leading him to dig up Fred’s old guitar from the garage. The next day at school, Archie asks Jughead, Veronica, and Betty to join The Archies, and they all agree.

Fangs tells Kevin to stick to Hedwig — even if that means going rogue from the variety show overall. The next day at school, Kevin goes to school in full Hedwig costume, and invites the student body to the lounge, where he performs “Tear Me Down”. Mr. Honey arrives and says he’s off the variety show.

Kevin takes part in a sleepover at Betty’s house, but is conflicted about Honey kicking him off of the variety show. Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, and Toni try to cheer him up by singing “Wig in a Box”. Betty suggests that everyone perform songs from Hedwig at the variety show, and Cheryl agrees to meet with Mr. Honey to sway him.

Cheryl and the River Vixens meet with Honey at Pop’s and perform “Sugar Daddy”. This does not convince him at all, and he threatens that anyone who performs a number from Hedwig at the variety show will be banned from senior prom. Later, the student body dresses up as Hedwig in protest, which leads Honey to cancel the variety show entirely. Kevin eventually suggests that they host the variety show at the speakeasy.

The Archies – with Kevin – perform “Midnight Radio” at the variety show, culminating in them singing on the roof of Pop’s. During the number, Jughead worries that the voyeur might be among the crowd. He goes down to the bunker and watches a new videotape — of two people wearing cartoon Betty and Jughead masks, recreating Betty beating Jughead to death with a rock.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Betty helps Jughead make a plan to catch up on his schoolwork at Riverdale High, which he worries isn’t even worth the effort. Jughead visits Charles and offers his help in reviewing the latest round of videotapes — in secret. Later, Betty reads one of Jughead’s term papers but thinks it’s phoned-in. Jughead agrees, but focuses on reviewing the videotapes instead. Betty later catches Jughead watching the tapes as opposed to doing his schoolwork, and they fight about it, which turns into them singing “Exquisite Corpse”.

Hiram is in denial about his health, and continues to shut out Archie and Veronica’s attempts to help him. Later, Hiram suffers a collapse, which leads Archie to tell Veronica that he’s been ignoring his doctor’s appointments to go to the gym. Their fight also leads to them singing “Exquisite Corpse”.

Betty and Archie meet up after their respective fights with their significant others, and Archie thinks about how he wanted to make Fred proud by being in the variety show. Betty and Archie decide to rehearse together, and sing “The Origin of Love”, as Veronica and Jughead also sing in their respective homes. By the end of the song, Betty and Archie kiss. Later, Jughead visits Betty in her room and apologizes, and she cries once he leaves. Veronica also visits Archie and apologizes. Once she leaves, Betty and Archie stare at each other through their windows, and sing “Wicked Little Town (Reprise)”.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.