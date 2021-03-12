Riverdale: "Lock and Key" Photos Released

Riverdale's fifth season has already made way for some genuinely unexpected storytelling, from surprising efforts to save the titular town to a mystery that (apparently) surrounds actual aliens. Along the way, one of the biggest highlights of the season has been seeing unconventional character dynamics -- something that is sure to play a major role in the series' next episode. The CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock & Key", the eighth episode of Riverdale's fifth season.

The promo also hints at the latest devious plan from Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), which seems to involve all of Riverdale's young adults meeting up for some sort of key party. While it's unclear exactly what that will bring for the show's various couples -- or almost-couples -- there are realistically going to be some sort of plot twists and turns.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock and Key" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos for the episode!

"THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock and Key" will air on March 17th.