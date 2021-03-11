Riverdale: "Lock and Key" Preview Released

✖

Riverdale definitely hasn't been pulling any punches in its fifth season, jumping forward seven years into the future with its storytelling. That has already made way for quite a lot of twists and turns so far -- and now we have a look at where the story is going next. The CW has released a new trailer for "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock and Key", the eighth episode of the series' fifth season. The episode is expected to include a "big announcement" that impacts everyone within the world of the series, although it's unclear at this point exactly what that will entail. The promo also hints at the latest devious plan from Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), which seems to involve all of Riverdale's young adults meeting up for a key party. You can check out the promo below.

The episode is also supposed to see Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) making "a big decision" about their future, something that could have a unique impact on their post-college life together.

"It's very interesting," Tanner previously told ComicBook.com. "The way that they go about their day is cool. There's a lot of movie nights, there's a little bit of drama, and nothing's perfect. if you've ever lived with a couple, if you've ever lived with two other people, when there is drama within that, it can be hard to sort of navigate that space. Fangs wants something different out of his relationship with Kevin, and so that creates an interesting rift in the house."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock and Key" below!

"THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock and Key" will air on March 17th.