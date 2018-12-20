‘Riverdale’ Star Teases Future Romance for Josie

A new romance is being teased by a Riverdale cast member, and we can’t help but hope that it will be the next to join the ranks of beloved ships such as Bughead, Varchie, and Choni. One Riverdale teen who hasn’t gotten a whole lot of romantic play is the no-nonsense, talented frontwoman, Josie McCoy.

The actress behind the cat ears, Ashleigh Murray, teased a new chapter for Josie during our recent set visit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are things coming up for Josie’s love life,” said Murray, “which I am excited about.”

We’re excited about it, too, especially since Josie hasn’t had much luck in the romance department. She did have a brief moment with Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway)

when he was trying to redeem himself for his past crimes of harassing women. The two danced at Pop’s, but Mamma McCoy wasn’t having it and tore them apart. Afterwards, Josie was receiving disturbing messages that she believed to be from Clayton, and he was escorted off after the accusation. Of course, we learned it was actually Cheryl who was being a creeper, but Josie must have forgotten about Clayton by the time she learned the truth. Honestly, good riddance, because Josie is too good for him anyway.

“That’s all I can really say because we’re only just now kind of broaching that,” Murray added, “but there’s definitely going to be some tangible lovey-ness happening this year.” We can’t wait!

While the mysterious new beau hasn’t been revealed, our money is on Reggie (Charles Melton). The two have spent a lot of time together, even running for Student Body President and Vice President on the same ticket. The two made out after a scandalous night of taking Jingle Jangle, but nothing came of it. However, we could definitely see a spark.

There’s also the possibility of someone new entering Josie’s life. We’d love to see one of the character’s boyfriends from the comics. Josie dated a guitarist named Albert in the early years and Alan M. Mayberry in the revamp. There’s also Alexander Cabot, who was always crushing on her.

While her love life might be shaping up, Josie has some other things to worry about. She knows her mother, Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens), was involved in the Griffins and Gargoyles drama back in the day despite playing dumb on the subject. Her mom also just announced her engagement to Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins). While this may be weird for Josie and Kevin (Casey Cott), we do like the idea of them being a dynamic brother-sister duo.

Otherwise, Josie has been on the outs with the Pussycats since season two, and we’re dying for a reunion.

In addition to Riverdale, Ashleigh Murray can also be seen in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Valley Girl, the 1983 romantic comedy starring Nic Cage and Deborah Foreman. The new film stars Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Peyton List (Jessie), Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD), and Logan Paul (The Thinning).

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.