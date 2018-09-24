‘Riverdale’ Stars Detail Their Weirdest Fan Encounters

The Archie comics inspired Riverdale will return for its third season in a few weeks and for the stars of The CW series, it’s been quite a ride.

Since the show’s debut in 2016, the series’ stars KJ Apa, Madeleine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse have had their lives change quickly and dramatically as the show quickly became a cult favorite. Some of those life changes have included unusual and downright weird fan encounters.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, some of Riverdale‘s cast opened up about those unusual experiences and for Apa, who plays Archie, one was something of a sticky situation as he recounted a fan putting a Post-it note on the window of his apartment.

“They must have used a broomstick or something and put it out the window and stick it on mine,” Apa said of the fan who lived above him. “I was so weirded out, I knocked on the door and said, ‘Never do that again.’”

Mendes herself has had some interesting experiences with fans, though the Veronica Lodge actress revealed one that wasn’t as creepy as Apa’s but certainly equally as devoted

“I had a fan Venmo me $100 on my birthday,” Mendes said. “Usually people do a thing like that because they want you to interact with them, to respond. But I didn’t want to give them the satisfaction. I’m not gonna lie, though, I cashed it. My best friend didn’t even give me $100 for my birthday!”

Odd fan experiences aside, Riverdale‘s stars seem to have adjusted to the ways their lives have changed with the show’s popularity and it seems like Riverdale isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. The show’s third season has a lot on its plate and it sounds like things will only get more interesting as the new season unfolds. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa gave fans a taste of just what they can expect this fall.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

What do you think about the Riverdale stars’ unusual fan encounters? Let us know in the comments below.



The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.