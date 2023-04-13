Robert Downey Jr. Plays Multiple Characters in The Sympathizer Trailer

Robert Downey Jr. is about to make an unconventional jump to television. On Wednesday, HBO released the first teaser trailer for The Sympathizer, a new series starring and executive produced by Downey. As the trailer shows, Downey will be portraying multiple characters, each of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment.

The Sympathizer will be led by Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xunude, who will portray the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he'll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize. Also among the cast is Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon, Toan Le as The General, Vy Le as Lana, and Alan Trong as Sonny. The Sympathizer is based on the 2015 novel of the same name from Viet Thanh Nguyen.

What is The Sympathizer about?

The Sympathizer is described as a cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. The television adaptation of The Sympathizer is a co-production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film. Chan-wook will direct The Sympathizer adaptation and executive produce alongside Downey, McKellar, Kim Ly, Rhombus Media's Niv Fichman and Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey.

"Adapting Mr. Nguyen's important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles," Downey said in a statement. "A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents… It's exactly the type of challenge I've been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience."

This will be Team Downey's latest foray into television, after recently bringing the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Sweet Tooth to Netflix. The series will also be Downey's latest acting credit after Dolittle, and of course after his emotional finale in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame.

"I had an incredible 10-year run with Marvel which pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven't done before. Evolving is key — the worst thing you can do is get in your own way," Downey said in a 2020 interview. "Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband, and citizen, it'd be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what's to come and the transition."

The Sympathizer will be debuting on HBO in 2024.