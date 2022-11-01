Watch Robert Downey Jr.'s Kids Shave His Head for New Project

Ahead of production on his new HBO series The Sympathizer, Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. has taken to social media to reveal drastic change to his appearance, a shaved head. The Iron Man star revealed a video on Instagram where he recruited his two sons Exton and Indio to help him out. As revealed in the video, Downey will be taking on multiple roles for the series, at least five apparently, meaning it would be easier to have no hair for all of his various looks. Check out the video of Downey and his Lex Luthor-like bald head below.

The Sympathizer is being made in collaboration with A24 for HBO with Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) and Don McKellar (Exotica, Last Night) both serving as showrunners and is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. Described as a cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Downey's multiple roles will represent a different arm of the American establishment.

"Adapting Mr. Nguyen's important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles," Downey said in a statement. "A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents… It's exactly the type of challenge I've been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience."

Will Robert Downey Jr return to Marvel?

After ten years playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey completed his arc with Marvel and his character via his emotional finale in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. Despite the finality of that movie and Downey moving on to other projects, fans have been clamoring for the actor to return in some capacity (especially with the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars in the works).

"I had an incredible 10-year run with Marvel which pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven't done before. Evolving is key — the worst thing you can do is get in your own way," Downey said in a 2020 interview. "Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband, and citizen, it'd be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what's to come and the transition."