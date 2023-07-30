Doctor Who's Billie Piper Returns In Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon -- Trapped

Billie Piper may not return to Doctor Who on television anytime soon, but that won't stop her from reprising her role as companion Rose Tyler for some new audio adventures. In 2017, Piper's Rose reunited with David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor for the second volume of Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures series of audio dramas from Big Finish Productions. Since 2019, Piper has starred as Rose in her headlining series, Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon, which reveals more of her journey through time and space to get back to the Doctor after the duo said their goodbyes at Bad Wolf Bay, as hinted at in Doctor Who Season 4 and concluded in the Doctor Who episode "The Stolen Earth." Piper is confirmed to return for a third volume of the audio series subtitled Trapped.

Joining Piper in Trapped is her fellow Doctor Who alum Camille Coduri, reprising her role as Jackie Tyler, Rose Tyler's mother. Trapped also introduces Em Thane as Danni, a new character who forms a close bond with Rose.

(Photo: Big Finish Productions)

The Trapped box set includes three original audio stories and is now available to pre-order as a collector's edition box set or digital download from the Big Finish website. Here's the synopsis for the box set:

"After a disastrous dimension jump, Rose is trapped in a strange and dangerous reality. Rose's mission is to save the multiverse, but first she must save herself! The three exciting audio adventures in this box set are as follows:

"Sink or Swim" by Lizzie Hopley: Rose is trapped and alone, at sea in an unfamiliar world, where a strange entropy eats away at those struggling to survive. But she finds family, and hope, as she starts her quest to escape…

"The Lower Road" by Tim Foley: Trekking the wastelands, Rose and Danni discover a community that seems to have made peace with the Anti-Life. But all groups have their secrets, and bargains come at a price.

"The Good Samaritan" by Helen Goldwyn: Trying to repair her Dimension Cannon, Rose seeks out the last haven of technology on this Earth. But the utopia of the Dome hides a more desperate situation – and a storm of Anti-Life is closing in…"

In a press release, Piper says, "It's exciting to record The Dimension Cannon and play the part again but it's even more thrilling when the fans learn about it, listen to it and then discuss it with me when I meet them at conventions. It doesn't feel over. Rose Tyler has more life in her yet."

Producer Emily Cook adds, "While The Dimension Cannon – Other Worlds followed pretty much the same format as the first volume (i.e. each episode took Rose and co. to a different parallel Earth), we wanted to mix things up with volume three and do something a little different. We ended Other Worlds on a cliffhanger – what happened to Rose? – and in Trapped we pick up straight after that."

She continues, "Wherever Rose went she's now trapped there for the duration of this series... and this reality is stranger and more dangerous than anywhere she's been before. This series is essentially Rose's quest to get herself back so she can find the Doctor."

Trapped, featuring three new adventures set in the worlds of Doctor Who goes on sale in September. The previous two volumes of Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon are on sale now.

David Tennant returns to Doctor Who television as the Fourteenth Doctor in a three-episode Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special in November before handing the role of the Doctor over to Ncuti Gatwa in Season 14 and beyond. Doctor Who airs on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Doctor Who will begin streaming internationally on Disney+ with the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials.