Doctor Who Releases Character Posters of David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and More

Two Doctors are in the house in a set of new characters posters for Doctor Who. Both David Tenant’s Fourteenth Doctor, who is set to star in this year’s Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, and Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, who takes over lead the series in Doctor Who Season 14, are featured on respective posters. The Fourteenth Doctor is seen wielding his new sonic screwdriver, the Doctor’s signature tool. The new iteration of the sonic screwdriver glows blue, as did the sonic screwdriver used by Tennant’s original Tenth Doctor. The new sonic screwdriver is larger than the Tenth Doctor’s and has more appendages attached to it.

The Doctor’s companions are also featured on new posters. Catherine Tate reprises the role of Donna Noble opposite Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who‘s 60th-anniversary specials. Millie Gibson will play new companion Ruby Sunday opposite Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Season 14. You can see all four posters below.

The Future of Doctor Who

Russell T Davies returns to , which has wrapped production, but he has even larger plans than that. Davies believes Doctor Who should be a multiple-show franchise on par with Star Wars, Star Trek, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With some financial backing from Disney, his plans may soon become a reality, possibly beginning with a UNIT spin-off starring Jemma Redgrave.

“So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC’s measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there,” Davies told GQ in January. “I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off. Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce, I think that’s fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things.”

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in November for three 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate returns as the Doctor’s former companion Donna Noble. Together, they face off with Neil Patrick Harris’ mysterious villain.

Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will the 2023 Christmas Special. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow sometime in 2024.