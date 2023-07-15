Doctor Who Reveals New Look at Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor

Doctor Who is getting ready to introduce us to a new version of their infamous Doctor, and it will be played by Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education, Barbie). Not much is known about Doctor Who Season 14, but it will be preceded by a special that will bring back David Tenant as the fourteenth Doctor and also feature Gatwa in a different role. We have already gotten a pretty groovy first look at Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor and his companion, but now we’re getting another new look at the upcoming season. The official Doctor Who Twitter account has officially released a new still that shows off Gatwa as the new Doctor, and it’s pretty awesome.

In the image, Gatwa rocks a plaid blazer with matching pants and an orange shirt. He is also wearing what looks to be a cowboy hat, which really fits this interpretation of Doctor Who. While the images don’t give us anything more than a new look at Gatwa’s look for the series, it is surely interesting to see what the series will do next. You can check out the new look below.

Get a first look at Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. WHO is excited? ❤️❤️➕🤠 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/GFvoqja5gR — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 14, 2023

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who is it set to return with three 60th anniversary specials that are set to debut in November 2023 with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be the first Doctor Who that will stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming deal. Doctor Who Season 14 will star Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as new companion named Ruby Sunday follows in 2024. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to “transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world” days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker’s final episode.

Doctor Who will return later this year with its 60th-anniversary specials in November. Doctor Who Season 14 is expected to follow, with an expected release in 2024. Production on Doctor Who Season 14 has officially wrapped at the time of this article. Get caught up with Doctor Who through our awesome streaming binge guide to the modern show. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the upcoming season of Doctor Who as we learn it.

