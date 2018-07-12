‘Roseanne’ Scores 2 Emmy Nominations Despite Cancellation

The 2018 Emmy Award nominations are out, and the Roseanne revival garnered two nods even though the show was cancelled.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Laurie Metcalf picked up a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nod, while editor Brian Schnuckel picked one up for Best Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, stemming from his work on the episode “Darlene V. David.”

Notably, Metcalf actually won three Emmys in the same category during the original series run, taking them home back-to-back-to-back, in 1992, 1993, and 1994.

Schnuckel also has one previous Emmy nomination from his work on the Here’s to You, Charlie Brown: 50 Great Years special.

While the Roseanne revival was a huge success, it was a racially-insensitive tweet that series-star Roseanne Barr sent in regards to African-American Valerie Jarrett — a former advisor to President Obama — that led to the show being cancelled.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC President Channing Dungey said in a statement following the comment.

While the nomination is certainly a surprise, it isn’t Metcalf’s first award nomination this year, as she earned many for her role in the film Lady Bird.

The critically-acclaimed actress gave an interview to the Guardian this year, where she spoke about all the new opportunities that has been presenting themselves to her, specifically focusing on Rosanne.

“I didn’t realise how many people were seeing it until months later. I took my kids to the zoo in Chicago, and all of a sudden there were people all around me saying: ‘Are you that Jackie in Roseanne?‘ I had seen in the paper that we were in the top five, but this was the real thing happening,” she said of the success of the original series.

“The feeling on the set was so surreal. We really did make a family,” she went on to say about reuniting with her cast-mates on the set of the series revival. “It was as if we had spent a week away from each other.”

The revival series found a massive audience and was consistently dominate ion the TV ratings but, after Barr’s comments, ABC did not feel comfortable continuing with the show.

It has since been announced that the network is working on a spinoff tentatively titled The Conners. It will reportedly follow the other characters from the show, with the majority of the cast returning, minus Barr.