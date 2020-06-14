Roswell, New Mexico: Liz Faces a Terrible Choice in Preview for "Mr. Jones"

The CW has released a preview for "Mr. Jones", the Season 2 finale of Roswell, New Mexico. This week's "Crash Into Me" left things off with Liz (Jeanine Mason) in an impossible situation after Jesse Maines (Trevor St. Johns) carried out what is essentially an act of domestic terrorism against not just the aliens but the people of Roswell and while Liz and her friends were able to figure out the plan, it comes with a choice: Save Max (Nathan Parsons) or save everyone at CrashCon. You can check out the preview for yourself above.

As you can see, the preview doesn't give much away about the high-stakes finale, but from the look of things Max's fate may end up being not in Liz's hands but in those of her sister, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) who is seen trying to keep Max alive. It's a moment that feels, in a sense, a bit like a role reversal from the Season 1 finale in which Max saved Rosa's life and it's something that definitely puts a new layer on the complicated relationship between Max and Rosa, who have shared a unique bond since her resurrection (and his) despite not having the best of relationships to begin with.

"You know, I don't think there's a way to necessarily consult and be like, Hey, can I help end your life? But Max has done that to all these people and Rosa more than anybody," Parsons told us earlier this year. "Yeah. I mean there is definitely, I think someone wasn't like there, but also there's a weird bond that they now share. They both brought each other back to life. And it's, it's, that's a weird thing that you can't really escape. You know, you're always tied to that person. I mean, you hear stories about people who had heart transplants or whatever and, and they become very connected to the family who, whose family member they lost, but who donated the heart that saw the person live. And it's sort of the same thing except everyone's still alive. And so yeah, there's this weird connection there that we can't quite explain it and that's good and bad."

You can check out the synopsis for "Mr. Jones" below.

SEASON FINALE — Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves -- and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) faces a moral dilemma when the enemy requires medical attention. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier & Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Monday nights on The CW. "Mr. Jones" airs June 15th at 9/8c.

