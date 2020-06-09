Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Mr. Jones" the Season 2 finale of Roswell, New Mexico. Over the course of the season, the questions and mysteries that Liz (Jeanine Mason), Max (Nathan Parsons) and everyone they love have been trying to solve but things came to a head in Monday night's penultimate "Crash Into Me" with the discovery of a deadly plot on the part of Jesse Maines (Trevor St. John) to carry out what is essentially an act of domestic terrorism that could be blamed on the aliens. While Liz and her friends have figured out the plot, heading into the finale Liz will be faced with a terrible choice: save Max or save everyone.

It's something that sounds like an impossible situation, one that puts Liz back in the same heartbreaking place she is at the end of Season 1 in that she faces potentially losing Max again, but according to series star Jeanine Mason, the finale is one that will see the characters make decisions she's proud of and set things up for Season 3 in a major way.

"The beautiful thing about this season is that things have been weaving in and out, and so much has been set up, in a way that fans are conscious about it," Mason told Collider. "There’s so much stuff that you wouldn’t have thought twice about, that’s gonna come back, and there are so many people that we’ve met, even in passing, who are gonna have such prominence, in the last two episodes. They’re so full. So much is connected, and a lot is revealed, in terms of the mythology of our world. But then, there are also personal decisions made that are heartbreaking and that are really not where some characters thought they would find themselves, for sure not at the beginning of the season and definitely not even a week before this whole convention goes down. I’m proud of the decision that characters make, to look out for themselves, but it definitely sets us up for a lot of complication to sort through in Season 3."

You can check out the synopsis for "Mr. Jones" below.

SEASON FINALE — Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves -- and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) faces a moral dilemma when the enemy requires medical attention. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier & Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Monday nights on The CW. "Mr. Jones" airs June 15th at 9/8c.

