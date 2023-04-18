Rugrats Stars Tara Strong and E.G. Daily Share What They Would Like To Return

Rugrats is coming back for more adventures, and they're bringing back some beloved elements from the first series. Dil Pickles is now back with the babies for all their small-scale adventures. That move by the creative team has reunited frequent collaborators E.G. Daily and Tara Strong on the show. They've been voicing Tommy Pickles and Dil for a long time now. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine had to ask what else they would like to see make a return. Both voice actors love being back in the fold and shared that they would like to see some of the stuff from the features come back if possible. So, buckle up for Paris or the jungle.

"I think really, that they're being so strategic about what they're bringing back. Even just waiting for Baby Dil to come out. I just think they're being so smart about it," Daily said. "They're excited to hear what else is coming now that Dil is out. I think it's going to be interesting to see what they pull out next. Just like they're bringing in today's contemporary subject matter and they've dropped all the modern technology in. Like there's Zoom calls and there's like bloggers and I don't think there's anything more amazing and cool than seeing something that you grew up to, and then your kids can grow up to, and now they can relate in today's time. I just think it's so cool."

"I'd love to see some stuff from the features," Strong and Daily laughed before being asked about Paris, France as a setting for the kids. (As seen in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie.) "Maybe they should have us record it there, just to get the feel," they chuckled.

Season 2 of Rugrats Has Paramount+ Excited

"Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+ said when the renewal was announced. "With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy."

Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito also had something to say about the upcoming episodes: "This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family. For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can't wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters."

Season 2 of Rugrats is streaming on Paramount+!



