Rugrats Season 2 Trailer Delivers Dil Pickles, Tara Strong's Return

The Rugrats playpen is getting bigger. Paramount+ on Thursday revealed the poster and key art for the rebooted Rugrats season 2, the CG-animated reinvention of the beloved '90s Nickelodeon cartoon. The streamer also shared that prolific voice actor Tara Strong — who voiced Tommy's little brother, Dil Pickles, in the original animated series — is returning to the role she reprised in 1998's The Rugrats Movie, 2000's Rugrats in Paris, 2003's Rugrats Go Wild, and the 2003-2008 animated sequel series Rugrats: All Grown Up! Watch the new Rugrats trailer below.

In season 2 of Rugrats, streaming April 14th on Paramount+, the babies "cross the frozen tundra, discover the treasures of ancient babies, and go on the greatest adventure of all: meeting Tommy's new brother!" Strong's baby Dil joins Rugrats gang Tommy Pickles (EG Daily), Chuckie Finster (Nancy Cartwright), twins Phil and Lil (Kath Soucie), Angelica (Cheryl Chase), and Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer).

Rugrats Season 2 Cast



Joining the series this season are guest stars Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Miss Mellie, the friendly and silly tour guide at re-created Old West town Tot Springs; Wendie Malick (The Owl House) as Judith, Charlotte's glamorous yet often condescending mother; Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) as Nanny Pip, a proficient and encouraging robotic nanny who watches Angelica; and Alia Shawkat (Severance) as Trish, Betty's new girlfriend who is eager to make friends with everyone.

(Photo: Paramount+ / Nickelodeon)

The voice cast this season includes Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey as Tommy and Dil's parents, Didi and Stu Pickles; Tony Hale as Chuckie's father, Chas Finster; Natalie Morales as Phil and Lil's mother, Betty DeVille; Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons as Angelica's parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles; Nicole Byer and Omar Miller as Susie's parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael; Michael McKean as Grandpa Lou Pickles; Charlet Chung as Kimi; and Grey Delisle as preschooler Begley.

Also returning as guest stars in season two are Henry Winkler as grandpa Boris and Swoosie Kurtz as grandma Minka; Telma Hopkins as Celeste; Raini Rodriguez as Gabi; Keith Carradine as Bob Brine; and Richard Ayoade as the voice of the Alexa-like Duffy.

Rugrats premieres the first 13 episodes of the second season Friday, April 14th, on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria at a later date. Try Paramount+ for free here.