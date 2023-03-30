New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series In Development at Paramount+

A new Star Trek series has been ordered and is in development at Paramount+. Titled Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the "series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production in 2024."

According to the Press release from Paramount+, Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers of Starfleet Academy. The pair released a statement that reads:

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Additional executive producers include Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be written by Gaia Violo.

"We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy said Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data, Paramount Streaming. "Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe."

"As we continue to explore more of the 'Star Trek' universe, we're thrilled to bring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise," said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. "Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what 'Star Trek' has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet's leaders."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Synopsis

(Photo: Paramount)

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is the latest addition to the expanding "Star Trek" franchise on Paramount+, which includes the current hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PRODIGY, and STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is in the works for release on Paramount+.