Rugrats Season 2 Trailer Released by Paramount+ (Exclusive)

The Rugrats are officially back. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first full trailer for Rugrats' upcoming second season, which first debuted during the Paramount+ series' panel at San Diego Comic-Con. From Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the brand-new Rugrats series is a reimagining of the classic '90s hit that features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the babies-Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil-as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.

"Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount+ said in a statement when the show was renewed for a second season. "With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy."

"This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family," Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said. "For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can't wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters."

Rugrats stars EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. They are joined by new voices, including Raini Rodriguez (Gabi), Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy's parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie's father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil's mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica's parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie's parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).

"Huge fan of Rugrats. Growing up, which looking back on it now I'm like "good thing, bad thing", but growing up, I used to be called Angelica sometimes," So I was like, not a good thing. What does that mean about myself? Yes. Huge fan of Rugrats. When I heard they were doing a revival, first and foremost as a fan, I was excited. You know, everything that is Rugrats, the purses, the backpacks. So like I've always been a fan of Rugrats. Hearing about the revival as a fan, like I said, I immediately was excited for it. I have 10 nieces and nephews, so to be able to show them my childhood and what I got to grow up on was... crazy. And then, getting an audition for Rugrats, seeing that it's for a whole new character that they're introducing, she gets to interact with the babies and the adults and she fits like right into this world. It was a huge literal dream come true. A childhood dream come true. And now getting to be on the show, even crazier, like just auditioning for it, I was excited. Just the opportunity that somebody from Rugrats and Nickelodeon would be able to hear my voice was like, cool. And in the script I like interacted with Angelica. Some of my lines I said Angelica's name, and I was like that's crazy, because I grew up with that. And then I booked it and I was like, this is even crazier because here I am in the booth, literally just recording with all of these legends. Just amazing.

The Rugrats revival is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.