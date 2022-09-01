Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot

Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.

His former co-star talked about possible plans for a reunion last year. Nathan Fillion spoke to Inverse about getting the pizza place crew back together. "A couple of years ago, I ran into one of my former cast members. We were laughing about old times, and he mentioned, 'Wouldn't a reunion be great?' Wouldn't that be cool? Just do a one-off and see what happens," Fillion recalled. "So yeah, it's been mentioned. Nothing's planned. Nothing's in the works. But the idea has been tossed around."

I’m rewatching Episode 3 of Welcome to Wrexham again and the Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza Place “plastic plaque” part gets funnier each time😂 #WrexhamFX @VancityReynolds #welcometowrexham pic.twitter.com/ERWlnyvson — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) September 1, 2022

That's really fun, but that same interview saw the actor criticize his performance on the sitcom. He continued, "That's the one. I'm not going to say [the show was] a failure. Just to my learning experience, I slipped a bit. Also, where did you get a DVD of that?"

"Back when I was a younger man, I spent two and a half years on a sitcom. My first half-season? I did a great job. My second season? Spectacular," Fillion continued. "My last season was the worst. I failed because I was trying to be funny rather than just being honest. It was a hard lesson to learn."

Reynolds has been in some other pizza-based shenanigans recently. He told Dear Hank & John that his local spot has been mistaking him for Ben Affleck for years now.

"They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," Reynolds said about the East Village eatery. "I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. They're not giving me free pizza based on the fact. I do everything normal like everybody else....They'll ask how J.Lo is, and I go 'great' and just get my pizza and go off." Reynolds added later, "What I think makes it so believable is that I look so mildly put out...When I leave, I think they're like, 'I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us. I gotta be more chipper. I gotta take care of Ben.'"

