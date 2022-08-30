Samsung Relaunches Samsung TV Plus App With New Exclusive Content

Samsung's free ad-supported streaming TV service is getting an upgrade. While popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max get the majority of attention from starved viewers, there is also a dedicated user base for free streaming. Samsung TV Plus is a FAST platform that comes pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices with a model date between 2016 and 2022. Over 220 channels are available on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S., along with 1,600 channels globally. The newest version of Samsung TV Plus comes with premium content, exclusive premiere, and key partnerships for even more offerings for viewers.

The relaunch of Samsung TV Plus is ready today as an alternative for pay TV. Samsung also announced Samsung TV Plus availability on select Family Hub refrigerators (2.0 models 2017 and later), initially in the U.S. and Korea, so users can continue watching from every room. The platform boasts one of the most extensive offerings of free, along with live national and local news. In the last 12 months, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by users across the globe.

"As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe," said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. "We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we've achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus' new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST."

(Photo: Samsung TV Plus)

A listing of new programming partnerships and features included in Samsung TV Plus is below:

Premium Content: With Samsung's commitment to deliver more premium content for free, it continues to strengthen its partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, including launching the global auto franchise, Top Gear. The channel marks BBC's 5th channel that has launched on Samsung TV Plus, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK. Additionally, fans can now watch their favorite crime dramas like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks. Also expanding content for viewers with an eye for design, Samsung and A+E Networks deliver all things home, décor, style, food, and more with the Home.Made.Nation channel.

The rollout of the revamped Samsung TV Plus will take place across Samsung Smart TVs, mobile apps, and the web. UK-based brand agency Dixon Baxi is leading the rebrand, and its use of color and animation highlights the variety of content available on Samsung TV Plus.

"Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions. We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more," said Sang Kim, SVP of Product and Marketing, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung TV Plus unveils its new look at an event at Samsung's flagship store in Manhattan's Meatpacking district. The event will feature an insightful panel discussion on the Future of FAST, moderated by Cheddar Senior Reporter Michelle Castillo alongside A+E Networks' EVP, Global Content Sales and Business Development, Mark Garner; AMC Networks' SVP of Advanced Advertising & Digital Partnerships Evan Adlman; and Samsung TV Plus' Head of Content Andy Singer.

Users can find the Samsung TV Plus app by clicking the "Samsung TV Plus" icon on the first screen of any Samsung Smart TV or launching the app on any Samsung mobile device. More information can be found at samsung.com/tvplus.