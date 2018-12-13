Saturday Night Live Announces John Mulaney and The Strokes for Next Episode

✖

Saturday Night Live is back and last night's episode featured Adele as host and HER as the musical guest. The episode saw a fun 2019 fortune teller sketch and jokes about Rudy Giuliani's unexpected appearance in the Borat sequel. While Jim Carrey's Joe Biden impression is still being debated, SNL seems to be having a successful season so far. In fact, fans are particularly excited about next week's line-up. John Mulaney will be returning to host on Halloween with musical guest The Strokes.

"Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow," Mulaney tweeted. You can view the post below:

Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow pic.twitter.com/6Cl9Lmf9zO — John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 25, 2020

After the news was announced, many fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over Mulaney's return.

JOHN MULANEY ON SNL ON HALLOWEEN IM SO EXCITED I CANT #SNL pic.twitter.com/M5b3wBLONx — lizzy || bIm|| she/her (@lgbtqmilkovich) October 25, 2020

best way to keep millennials and gen z from partying on halloween? put john mulaney on SNL — ava (@barrytozier) October 25, 2020

john mulaney hosting snl on halloween??? pic.twitter.com/bKr3fxOVXw — sara (@thisbemesara) October 25, 2020

In addition to his stand-up career, our readers might know Mulaney best for some of his voice work, including playing Spider-Ham in the Oscar-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Around the time of the movie's release, Mulaney pitched a Spider-Ham solo film.

"[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage," Mulaney joked. "To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night."

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job," he continued. "This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family-friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, 'that’s hamfisted.'"

Are you excited to see Mulaney return to host SNL for the fourth time? Tell us in the comments!

John Mulaney and The Strokes can be seen on Saturday Night Live this October 31st.