‘Spider-Verse’ Star John Mulaney Pitches Spider-Ham Solo Film

Now that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters, and Marvel fans around the country are falling in love with the film’s vast array of characters, everyone is wondering which of the Spider characters is going to get their own spinoff. Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are already confirmed to have more movies in the future, but what’s to become of Spider-Ham, the pig-turned-hero that’s way funnier than he has any right to be?

When it comes to stealing scenes, John Mulaney‘s Spider-Ham takes the cake. Each of his silly lines was absolutely hilarious, and fans would certainly love to see him in a solo movie or series in the near future. What would that project be like? Well, Mulaney has his own ideas.

While speaking to Variety, Mulaney said he’d love to see a Spider-Man movie that dealt with his everyday life and regular job, snapping photos for The Daily Beagle.

“[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage,” Mulaney joked. “To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night.”

If that sounds a lot like Peter Parker and Clark Kent, that’s exactly what Mulaney is going for.

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job,” he continued. “This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s hamfisted.’”

You might be surprised to learn that a Clark Kent type of story, albeit one filled with puns and slapstick gags, is right up Mulaney’s ally. He’s been a fan of Superman for quite some time.

“I remember buying the Superman Death series, when he died in the ’90s. I went to Moondog Comics in Chicago, which was under Tower Records, but you know that,” said Mulaney. “I got it in a sealed thing, with the black Superman logo on it. Everyone was putting them in these cases, and I opened mine to read the book. And they were like, ‘You fool. That’s no longer sealed. You just possibly lost yourself $100,000,’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.