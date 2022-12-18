Saturday Night Live Confirms Cast Member Exit With 2022 Finale

A few hours ahead of the show's premiere tonight, Saturday Night Live has confirmed that longtime cast member Cecily Strong will be exiting the series with this week's episode being her last. SNL confirmed the news in a tweet, simply writing: "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!" They included with it a card from the stage that featured the message: "We'll miss you, Cecily!" along with two images of her on the series. Fans were VERY quick to do a double take after reading the news, many replying in disbelief.

One user replied with a SpongeBob gif of a fish screaming "YOU WHAT?!" with others offering similar queries. "What???? 😭😭😭 Season 48 isn't over yet and Cecily is leaving?" One user replied. "I was hoping that she at least will be leave SNL the next year." Another chimed in adding: "Worst. News. Ever." While one fan expressed doubts about the success of the series, writing: "I have a bad feeling about this. Not for her. She's great. But the show..."

Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily! pic.twitter.com/zsoGfw8SdP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2022

Starting with SNL back in 2012 as a featured player, Strong was promoted to a regular cast member in 2013 alongside Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, and has been one ever since. She became best known for her impressions on the series, regularly lampooning political figures including Dianne Feinstein, Jeanine Pirro, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Tulsi Gabbard. Weekend Update was also a regular placement for Strong in the series as well.

Strong previously missed the first few episodes of the current season while performing in her one woman show. Fans were unsure before if she had left the show without mentioning it when she was absent from the opening credits of those episodes, but she eventually returned. Her sudden exit now has thrown many for a loop however.

Ahead of the season 47 finale back in May there was confirmation from multiple cast members, including Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon, would be departing the show. In the months following though even more walked away including Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd. Strong's exit from Saturday Night Live marks the latest departure, and one that has come as a shock to fans since it's in the middle of the new season.

