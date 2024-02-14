Only Murders In the Building Season 4 Casts Molly Shannon

Another fan-favorite face is making their way to Only Murders in the Building. The third season of the acclaimed Hulu mystery series saw the additions of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. As production approaches for Season 4, another major casting has been made, with beloved TV veteran and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon joining the Arconians for their next big case.

According to Deadline, Shannon has joined the cast of Only Murders Season 4, which will see the main characters head to Los Angeles early in the season. The report claims that Shannon will be playing a "high powered business woman" who gets caught up in the New York case.

So far, Shannon is the only major addition to the Only Murders cast heading into Season 4. Series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all slated to return for the upcoming installment, and it would be safe to assume Jane Lynch will be coming back for some flashback scenes. There has been no word on whether or not Meryl Streep will be returning.

Shannon is well known for her time on Saturday Night Live, in addition to acclaimed turns in recent shows The White Lotus and The Other Two.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Hulu has already announced a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which is great news because Season 3 ends on another big cliffhanger. The final minutes of Season 3 introduce the next mystery, as popular guest character Sazz (Jane Lynch) is killed in Charles' apartment. Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman spoke to TVLine about the latest victim.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trie [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."