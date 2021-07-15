✖

Unlike other beloved TV shows, the future of Saturday Night Live often isn't announced until the weeks before a new season premieres, resulting in some fans being kept guessing about which of their favorite performers could be making a return. The last season finale came with some implications that longtime cast member Cecily Strong, who has nine seasons under her belt, might not be returning for the upcoming season, with the performer herself recently confirming that she still doesn't know what her future holds, but that she's happy to return or happy to pursue new projects. Fans can see Strong in her new series Schmigadoon!, which premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.

"I'm sorry, it's such a boring answer. I'm not quite sure," Strong confirmed to ComicBook.com about whether she would return to the series. "I love being there, I've loved being there. So either way, I would feel happy and super lucky for what I've had or what I will have."

Strong's future with the series hasn't been the only one in question, as the Season 46 finale also came with sequences which led audiences to believe that Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson could also be leaving the series behind. Davidson, however, has given stronger implications that his time on SNL was coming to an end.

“I’m surprised I made it to seven [seasons]. I’m ready to hang up the jersey," Davidson recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Also appearing in the season finale's cold open was Kenan Thompson, who is the longest-running cast member at 18 seasons, with Davidson joking, "Kenan’s like f-ckin’ Karl Malone out there.”

Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, stars Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season also stars Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

While only a single season of Schmigadoon! has been confirmed, series creator Cinco Paul isn't ruling out a follow-up.

"I have thoughts, on what I think we could do moving forward if we get that chance. If we get that chance, we'll certainly dive in," Paul confirmed. "But, like I've told Cecily, I would love to work with her and the rest of this cast forever. I'm psyched ... I just got a little emotional. It was one of the best experiences of my life."

Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th. Saturday Night Live will be returning this fall.

