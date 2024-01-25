Saturday Night Live: Dakota Johnson Channels Iconic House Tour Video in First Promo

Dakota Johnson is back to loving limes. In her first promo for this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live, the Madame Web star gives viewers a tour of SNL's home at Studio 8H. Parodying a mega-viral YouTube video where her house was staged with an abundance of limes, Johnson finds a bushel of the citrus fruit and reflects how much she loves them.

The meme originated in a video by Architectural Digest where Johnson takes viewers on a tour of her home. When she gets to her kitchen, she comes across the limes before saying the oft-repeated, "I love limes. I love them. I like to present them like this in my house."

As it turns out, Johnson didn't actually like limes. She said on a subsequent late-night interview that she's actually allergic to the fruit.

"I'm mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon," Johnson later told Jimmy Fallon. "I actually didn't even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing," she revealed. "It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied... I went the full opposite direction."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.