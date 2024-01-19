New Madame Web Video Highlights Dakota Johnson's Super Powers

While Marvel's various Spider-Women have largely been scattered across comics canon, they will be joining forces on the big screen in Madame Web. At the center of the Madame Web movie is Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who is destined to ultimately become the film's titular Marvel superhero. To further preview what fans can expect in Madame Web, Marvel Entertainment has released a new featurette, which mixes footage from the film and behind-the-scenes details. The featurette, which you can check out below, specifically spotlights Johnson's Cassandra, and the tangled web of heroes and villains she is about to get thrown into.

"I have always really loved Marvel movies," Johnson previously said of taking on the role. "Madame Web was very enticing to me. This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair. She's hyper-intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind. When Cassie begins to experience her clairvoyance, she thinks she is losing her mind. Madame Web is unlike any other superhero. When you think about how Spider-Man flies through the air, or Venom when he changes, it's so mythical to us."

A world of change begins with her. #MadameWeb is exclusively in theaters February 14. pic.twitter.com/aFYkuSyr7O — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2024

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Who Is in the Cast of Madame Web?

In addition to Johnson, Madame Web will also star Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies," Sydney explained in a 2022 interview shortly after being cast. "I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14th.