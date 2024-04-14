Saturday Night Live: Watch Ryan Gosling's Papyrus 2 Sketch Online

Avatar: The Way of the Water's font was "Papyrus in bold," and Ryan Gosling isn't having it.

There were 13 years between the releases of James Cameron's Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water, which gave some people enough time to reflect and heal over the first film's font choice. Back in 2017, Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live, and one sketch saw him playing a man named Steven Wingdings who was tormented over the fact that Avatar used Papyrus as the font for the film's logo. Gosling returned to Studio 8H last night, and fans were delighted by his "Papyrus 2" sketch.

The new sketch saw Gosling's character coming to terms with the trauma Avatar caused him, and while Papyrus is still "triggering," he's starting to get his life back together. However, things take an unfortunate turn when a trip to the dentist forces him to see the opening of Avatar: The Way of the Water. At first, Steven is relieved to see the font has changed.

"Just to be clear, not a huge improvement, but it made me feel like there was hope in the world," he explains. However, he finds himself opening a word document late at night, typing in "Avatar," and learning the dark truth: The font used in Avatar: The Way of the Water is just Papyrus in bold.

"He just put it in bold," Steven discovers. "Just just put it in bold. All the money in the world, and he just put it in bold." This leads to another spiral and a confrontation with the movie's graphic designer at the "Disney Graphics Awards Ball." You can watch the hilarious full sketch below:

What Is Ryan Gosling's Next Movie?

Coming off the success of Barbie and an Oscar nomination for playing Ken, Gosling has another new project coming out next month. The Fall Guy is Universal's adaptation of the TV series of the same name that is set to star Gosling and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as well as Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Here's how Universal describes The Fall Guy: "He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody, and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller, and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy."

The Fall Guy opens in theaters on May 3rd.