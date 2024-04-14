Saturday Night Live: Ryan Gosling Goes Full Beavis for Beavis and Butt-Head Sketch

Saturday Night Live saw Ryan Gosling fully dress as Beavis for a fun new take on Beavis and Butt-Head! Saturday Night Live featured Ryan Gosling on his third stint as guest host, and it kicked off with a bang. Not only has Gosling brought back some of the big sketches he was a part of in the past (with special guests along for the ride), but he also had a fiery monologue that helped say goodbye to his time as Ken from Barbie. But even with all of this, his wildest look of the episode was of the famous Mike Judge animated character, Beavis.

Saturday Night Live kicked off what seemed to be a sketch focusing on the debate around artificial intelligence, only to reveal Gosling dressed as Beavis in the crowd. Deemed to be too distracting, Gosling's Beavis was asked to move only to be replaced by Mikey Day dressed as Butt-Head. This was such a moment that even mainstay Heidi Gardner completely broke when seeing the two of them in their ridiculous outfits for the first time, and led to a sketch where no one could stop laughing.

