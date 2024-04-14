Saturday Night Live: Dua Lipa Announced as Host, Musical Guest in May

Saturday Night Live has officially announced that Dua Lipa will be serving as both special guest host and musical guest for the May 4th episode! While Dua Lipa has been featured on the weekly program as a musical guest in the past (which allowed her to pop up in a sketch or two), this will be the music star's very first outing as a full guest host for the episode. The timing is perfect as well with the release of her newest album Radical Optimism, which will be hitting shelves and digital platforms on the Friday before. So it's going to be a big weekend for the artist.

The announcement for Dua Lipa as guest host comes at a fun time as well as her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling was special guest host and actually had a special tribute saying goodbye to his time as Ken during the opening monologue. With Dua Lipa also having a couple of movies under her belt and a new album on the way, there are lots of opportunities for great sketches when the time comes. You can check out Saturday Night Live's official announcement below:

May 4

DUA LIPA

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

