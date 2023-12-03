Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey, Candice Bergen Welcome Emma Stone to Five Timers Club

Saturday Night Live's most exclusive club has grown by one. In the show's latest edition, host Emma Stone officially joined the club as she was awarded her Five-Timers jacket. Stone didn't have to wait long to get her jacket, with some of the show's most popular guests arriving during the actor's opening monologue, including Tina Fey and Candice Bergen.

"It's my fifth time hosting SNL. It has always been my favorite show and since I started hosting it's also become just a huge part of my life and I've made so many memories here. And so many friends and I even met my husband at SNL," Stone started her monologue with before the camera panned over to SNL creator Lorne Michaels as the crowd erupted in laughter.

That's when Fey and Bergen cut her off to give Stone her Five-Timers jacket, before joking about John Mulaney, Martin Short, and Woody Harrelson.

The jacket is given to those who appear as a host or musical guest at least five times on the show, an increasingly common feat as the show nears its 50th season. Woody Harrelson was the last person to get his Five-Timers jacket, snagging the award after his Season 48 hosting gig in February. At that time, Scarlett Johansson—a Fiver-Timer who joined the club in 2017—was on-hand to gift Harrelson his award at the time.

Next weekend's host, Adam Driver, is also creeping up on the milestone. His next hosting gig will be his fourth, giving him just one more stop before he gets his jacket as well.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.