Saturday Night Live: Emma Stone Returning as Host

Just announced on Saturday Night Live is news that Academy Award-winner Emma Stone will return to host the live-comedy series. SNL made the reveal while heading into a commercial break, revealing that Emma Stone will host the Saturday, December 2nd episode of the series, featuring musical guest Noah Kahan. This upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live will see Emma Stone join the "Five-Timers Club," as it marks her fifth time hosting the series. Previously Emma Stone hosted in 2010, 2011, 2016, and 2019, with the 2023 episode putting her in some good company. Considering the milestone for Emma Stone, fans can almost certainly expect an appearance by Steve Martin to welcome her to the prestigious group. Stone's upcoming appearance on SNL coincides with her new Showtime series The Curse and her new feature film Poor Things.

Ever since the ending of the SAG-AFTRA strike Saturday Night Live has brought in more familiar faces to host the series after turning to some non-actor hosts in the first episodes. Pete Davidson returned to the SNL stage to host the season 49 premiere episode, followed by dual host-musical guest Bad Bunny and then comedian Nate Bargatze. Since then Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa have hosted the series. Emma Stone's upcoming episode marks the first time a woman has hosted an episode of the series all season.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.